World leaders must look up from their COVID-19 blinkers – before it’s too late

Denisa Delic

As the headlines about the coronavirus continue to dominate, the UK and the rest of the international community are rightly focusing their efforts on responding to the pandemic.

From the UN Secretary General's global ceasefire call to the G20's agreement to implement a debt freeze, global coordination is starting to take shape -- albeit slowly. These efforts aimed at helping developing nations and countries caught up in conflict are important steps in the right direction.

But as world leaders tighten their COVID-19 blinkers, they risk losing sight of other significant developments unfolding across the globe. When global leaders finally shift their gaze back on the wider horizon, what will the world look like for children?

In recent weeks, we have seen separate developments that demand the attention of the UK and the wider international community.

Allowing these developments to continue on their current trajectory risks rolling back vital progress made by the UK in pursuit of political solutions and providing cover for more violence to occur. It risks creating and expanding power vacuums where old threats would be able to regroup and resurface, and new ones given space to form and strengthen. It poses a significant threat to the international rules-based system and key global alliances -- both of which are integral to the UK's national interests and Global Britain ambitions.

Left unchecked these developments together could result in a toxic mix of consequences that will shape and scar the international landscape for years to come. Responding to the coronavirus pandemic is the right thing to do, but the UK and the wider international community must also continue to invest time and resource in preventing conflict, securing political settlements and holding others to account.

If world leaders do not look up, they risk sleepwalking into a world that has changed for the worse.