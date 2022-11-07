World Leaders Gather for Implementation at COP27

Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, 7 November 2022 -- On the inauguration of the Climate Implementation Summit, more than 100 World Leaders gathered at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh Egypt to work towards implementation of existing climate agreements.

World leaders were welcomed by Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and Secretary General of the UN Antonio Guterres.

The summit kicked off with an opening plenary opened by H.E. President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi which featured a range of other prominent speakers from heads of state to climate leaders who delivered messages on the importance of urgent action to address climate change.

Following the opening plenary, there were three roundtable sessions with world leaders to discuss a range of pertinent climate change issues including on Just Transition, Food Security and Innovative Finance for Climate and Development.

