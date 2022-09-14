World leaders gather to address ‘interlocking’ crises

At the UN General Assembly in New York the ILO will seek to alleviate the impact of humanitarian, economic and climate crises by rallying support for the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection.

GENEVA (ILO News) – The ILO will take part in a programme of events at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) designed to mobilize support for measures to counter the interlocking and complex crises facing the world.

The theme of this year’s UNGA, A watershed moment: Transformative solutions to interlocking challenges , reflects the critical situation created by these interconnected crises, which include the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences, the war in Ukraine, a tipping point in climate change, unprecedented humanitarian challenges, and growing concerns about the global economy.

On 19 September ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, will take part in the Transformation Education Summit . The gathering offers a unique opportunity to put education at the top of the global political agenda and to mobilize action, ambition and solutions to transform education in a rapidly changing world. Discussions will focus on efforts to recover from learning losses associated with the pandemic. Participants will also reimagine education systems for the future and discuss ways to revitalize national and global efforts to achieve Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 , on quality education.

On the same day Ryder will attend the board meeting of the UN Global Compact, a non-binding United Nations pact to encourage businesses and firms worldwide to adopt sustainable and socially responsible policies.

On 23 September the Director-General will join United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, Heads of State and Government, leaders of UN agencies and international financial institutions, and other key policy-makers, at a high level event to promote implementation of the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions .

The Global Accelerator, launched in September 2021, aims to direct investment towards creating at least 400 million decent jobs, primarily in the green, digital and care economies. It also aims to extend social protection coverage to more than four billion people worldwide who are currently without it. This side event will provide a forum for discussions on the key actions needed to operationalize the Global Accelerator, share plans and opportunities for engagement and express commitments of support.

The UNGA opened on 13 September in New York and will run until 23 September. It is the first time the UNGA has been held in-person since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.