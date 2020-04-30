On world immunization week, the GPEI thanks partners and donors for their continued support

This week, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI) celebrates World Immunization Week (WIW) alongside partners around the world who have worked tirelessly to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases. Every year, the GPEI vaccinates more than 450 million children against polio in almost 50 countries. These efforts would not be possible without the dedication of vaccine champions -- including health workers, parents, government leaders and donors -- who are committed to sharing the message that #VaccinesWork for All.

This WIW comes at a difficult time as immunization campaigns -- including polio campaigns -- are being suspended around the world due to the threat of COVID-19. But, it's also an important moment to acknowledge the incredible progress we've made against polio thanks to our generous donors. (Read more on how the GPEI is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.)

During this WIW, we are grateful for the longstanding support and dedication of our partners, including His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. At the Reaching the Last Mile Forum in Abu Dhabi in November 2019, global leaders pledged US$2.6 billion to eradicate polio -- including His Highness's pledge of US$160 million, which comes on the heels of pledges dating back a decade. This support has, for example, allowed for the delivery of more than 400 million drops of polio vaccine to protect the most vulnerable and hard-to-reach children in Pakistan and funded more than 5,000 full-time vaccinators in high-risk areas of the country.

Further, through the UAE-Pakistan Assistance Program (UAE PAP), the UAE is helping to build healthy communities and protect against polio through poverty eradication -- including by delivering food aid, building water treatment plants and leading infrastructure projects.

While WIW encourages us to celebrate the progress we've made and highlight that #VaccinesWork, it also reminds us that continued commitment is key to ending polio once and for all. When the COVID-19 emergency subsides, we will come back stronger and faster in our mission to reach every child with the polio vaccine. These efforts are only made possible by our valued donors. This WIW, we are thankful to UAE leadership for their continued support in our efforts to #EndPolio.