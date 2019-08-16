World Humanitarian Day letter to world leaders

London, August 16, 2019 — As the UN’s World Humanitarian Day recognises the contribution of women humanitarians working on the frontline of emergencies, more than 300 women aid workers, and their allies, have signed an open letter demanding that world leaders better meet the needs of women and girls caught up in conflict and crisis.

Women and girls are particularly vulnerable during emergencies and often bear the brunt of the impact of forced displacement. Evidence tells us that issues such as gender-based violence (which includes sexual assault, domestic violence, sexual exploitation, child marriage, abduction, and female genital mutilation) spike quickly during crises and remain at extremely high levels throughout. Meanwhile in protracted emergencies access to services can be hugely restricted. That means girls don’t get an education, and women don’t have the opportunity to access decent and safe work.

Dear World Leaders,

As women working on the frontline of emergencies, we welcome that this year’s World Humanitarian Day will be dedicated to raising the voices of women aid workers. We wish to pay particular tribute to those colleagues who are also part of the communities where we work and who help others while often trying to rebuild their own lives.

Women caught up in disasters are sometimes portrayed as helpless victims and passive recipients of foreign kindness, but nothing could be further from the truth. Whether working for aid agencies, or supporting their families and their communities in other ways, local women and girls are the invisible face of recovery in some of the world’s most difficult places.

Together we fight for those who have been forgotten, whose rights have been violated, and whose pleas for help have been ignored. As we celebrate the role of women humanitarians with uplifting stories of personal sacrifice and collective resilience, let us not lose sight of how much more there is still to do before we can say that we truly honor these women.

Whether it’s the scarce resources to tackle the epidemic of gender-based violence; the “Global Gag Rule” designed to restrict sexual and reproductive health services; the poor provision of transformative programmes such as education and livelihoods; the slow progress to end sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse; or the pittance of funding that finds its way to local women’s organisations, we have seen the gap between rhetoric and reality widen in recent years when it comes to women and girls living in crises. This gap cannot stand, we cannot continue to fail women by letting global action stop at words alone.

The upcoming G7 in Biarritz will be the first of many international events over the next 18 months where our leaders will celebrate the strides made towards gender equality in the 25 years since the Beijing Declaration. These will be empty words without the recognition that we continue to leave many women and girls behind – especially those living and working in humanitarian contexts. We call on you to ensure that these upcoming conversations centre on how to better protect and empower the women and girls being left behind, to listen to women and girls and plan according to their needs, and to agree to concrete plans for making political declarations a reality on the ground.

