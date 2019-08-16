16 Aug 2019

World Humanitarian Day celebrates #WomenHumanitarians: Personal profile, Reena Ghelani, Director Operations and Advocacy at OCHA in New York

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 16 Aug 2019
What are the highs and lows of humanitarian work for you?

The high for me, and the powerful role that OCHA can play, is that we can go to say, Rann in Nigeria or another crisis where people have lost everything, and we can listen to people, and carry their voices all the way to the Security Council in New York. It is a really unique position. Also, when you see the power of what humanitarian aid is: to be with front-line aid workers – nurses, doctors, vaccinators and people running refugee camps – who are literally keeping people alive. That is what this job is all about.

