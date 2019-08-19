World Humanitarian Day 2019: Tough Questions for Even Tougher Women

This year, in honor of World Humanitarian Day, the international humanitarian community is celebrating the accomplishments and sacrifices of women. Here at USAID, over half of our humanitarian staff — field-based and at headquarters — are women. Today we get personal with some of them.

Angela Sherbenou, West Africa Regional Advisor

Q: How did you get started in humanitarian work?

“I don’t know if I actively looked for a career in humanitarian work, but humanitarian work found me. I started with USAID in the training unit because my background was adult education and training, and that’s what I loved to do. I had also previously worked in hotel management. I often get asked, ‘How did you get to disasters from hotels and hospitality?’ Though it might not seem like it, in some respects, they are very similar. It’s a lot about risk management, understanding your clients, understanding what they need, and, when a crisis occurs, reacting to that, and being able to see the full picture.”

Q: Do you feel that you, as a woman, bring a unique perspective to your work?

“During my time with OFDA, I worked closely with the military and was often the only woman in the room and the sole humanitarian voice. As you can imagine, this wasn’t always easy, and to be good at my job, I had to be able to read people and persuade people. I think women tend to be better negotiators. Women really want to try to figure out how to make things work. As women, we are always juggling lots of pieces. We have to figure out how to make it work for our family as well as for our careers. I think that just inherently just makes us better at looking for all of the options.”

Q: Do you feel like you’re treated differently because you are a woman?

“There was one decision that I made in my career that I asked a male colleague to deploy instead of me, because the deployment was going to be on a ship, and it’s all guys. When I tell that to women, they sometimes get mad, but I made the choice. We needed the access, we needed to influence people who didn’t understand humanitarian work, and I found a solution. Working with the military when you’re the only female can be very lonely. Especially on a response, like the Haiti earthquake response, working with all of those men was very isolating for me. But you push through and hope that those aren’t the long responses.”