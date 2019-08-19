19 Aug 2019

World Humanitarian Day 2019: Honouring the work of women in crises

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 19 Aug 2019 View Original

This World Humanitarian Day, IOM honours women working on the frontlines of crises around the world.

Humanitarian interventions are effective and inclusive when women are involved in every aspect of the response. Many women working for IOM have themselves lived through and responded to emergencies, conflicts or disasters in their own communities before beginning their careers as humanitarians.

All strive to encourage resilience through their work and make a lasting impact on the lives of people on the move.

Here are some of their stories.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.