World Humanitarian Day 2019: Honouring the work of women in crises

This World Humanitarian Day, IOM honours women working on the frontlines of crises around the world.

Humanitarian interventions are effective and inclusive when women are involved in every aspect of the response. Many women working for IOM have themselves lived through and responded to emergencies, conflicts or disasters in their own communities before beginning their careers as humanitarians.

All strive to encourage resilience through their work and make a lasting impact on the lives of people on the move.

Here are some of their stories.