World Food Programme Strategy for Support to Social Protection (July 2021)

Executive summary

CONTEXT

Social protection is essential if we are to reach Zero Hunger. Hundreds of millions of people contend daily with food insecurity and malnutrition, poverty and inequality. These are often linked in complex ways. What’s more, as the COVID-19 pandemic reveals, all people—whether currently in a vulnerable situation or not—risk welfare declines owing to shocks and stressors. Social protection is a cornerstone of policies that address these issues by redistributing resources and by interventions that help individuals or households to manage risks. It is an accelerator for many Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Countries define social protection according to their context. An interagency definition describes social protection as the, ‘policies and programmes aimed at preventing, and protecting people against, poverty, vulnerability and social exclusion throughout their life [...with] a particular emphasis on vulnerable groups’ (SPIAC-B, 2019, p.1). These typically cover a range of cash and/or in-kind transfers; they may also include some fee waivers, active labour market schemes, targeted subsidies and/or social care services (see Annex B).

Social protection can enhance food security and nutrition through several entry points. Food security has four elements: food availability, access, utilisation and stability over time. Improving food access (by enhancing economic capacities) and stability (smoothing consumption during disruption) is intrinsic to social protection. Food availability and utilisation are less intrinsic and so require special attention. With respect to nutrition, social protection tends to be more effective when nutrition goals are pursued deliberately.

Commitment to social protection by governments and their partners has long been increasing. Many challenges remain, some already the subject of global cooperation and others meriting attention. These include expanding social protection across the three dimensions of the Universal Social Protection 2030 agenda—coverage, comprehensiveness and adequacy; improving quality; and embedding programmes in a cohesive system. Taking better account of food security and nutrition considerations, and of extra needs in crises, are other important concerns.

WFP’S ENGAGEMENT IN SOCIAL PROTECTION

For the World Food Programme (WFP), poverty, vulnerability and social exclusion—the three conditions cited above as the remit of social protection policy—are part of three broader domains of concern, relating to needs, risks and inequalities respectively. All three resonate with our mandate:

Needs. Certain needs must be met for people to have a decent life—not just food but a range of essential needs, all of which can affect food security and nutrition—and social protection can help them attain it

Risks. Social protection’s risk management function is of primary importance to WFP as it can relieve some negative impacts of shocks and help build resilience

Inequalities. The role of social protection in combating inequalities matters as these affect vulnerability. Opportunity and disadvantage are influenced by social, economic and/or geographical factors e.g. age, gender, disability or migration status.

In this strategy we focus on formal, public social protection initiatives that tackle these concerns.

WFP has contributed to social protection for decades. In 2020, WFP supported national social protection systems in 78 countries, especially in response to COVID-19.

Our social protection work is aligned with WFP’s twin roles in ‘Changing Lives’ and ‘Saving Lives’. It is a route by which we enact our commitment to working ‘at the nexus’ of humanitarian and development assistance and peace. National social protection systems, with their annual expenditure of trillions of dollars, operate at a scale that is orders of magnitude greater than any international humanitarian response. By continuing to invest catalytic amounts in strengthening those national systems WFP aims to improve outcomes among the several hundred million hungry and malnourished—and those at risk—whom we do not reach directly and who may also need support if Zero Hunger is to be achieved.

This strategy provides a strategic direction and a coordinating framework for ongoing activities. Building on the ‘Update of WFP’s Safety Nets Policy’ (2012), and following an evaluation in 2018–19, it contains new features including: consideration of major agreements since 2012, such as the SDGs, Social Protection Floor Initiative, USP2030 and Grand Bargain; a more detailed articulation as to how social protection can contribute to food security and nutrition; and a greater focus on strengthening the effectiveness of social protection in fragile and conflict-affected contexts, to build resilience and as a channel for shock-response.

Feedback from our partners is clear and consistent about the value that WFP adds to our partnerships with governments and other actors working in this field. These are: (1) our global footprint and frontline presence (2) our on-the-ground operational experience and strong ‘delivery culture’ (3) our analytical capabilities (4) our food security and nutrition expertise and (5) our ability to work across the humanitarian–development–peace nexus.

We will adhere to principles that ensure we offer effective, context-specific support. While remaining guided by our mandate, we will provide evidence-based support that starts from nations’ own objectives and capacities and does not presuppose the adoption of any particular approach. We will keep people at the centre, maintaining a firm focus on accountability to affected populations. Collaborative partnerships are fundamental: we will align with UN Cooperation Frameworks, strive to avoid duplication and aim to add value by seeking explicit agreement about our contribution relative to others’.

THE STRATEGIC FRAMEWORK

We set out our strategic framework in five parts (see diagram on pp.26-27). These are: (1) Our vision (2) The priorities (3) Social protection for whom? (4) Modes of support (5) Areas of work.

Part 1: Vision

The vision for this strategy is that, ‘By 2030 people will have substantially increased access to national social protection systems that safeguard and foster their ability to meet their food security, nutrition and associated essential needs, and to manage the risks and shocks they face’ (Figure 3). With this ambition we reaffirm our readiness to support nations worldwide in their pursuit of the commitments they have set for that date.

Part 2: Priorities

Two distinct but interconnected priorities emerge from the vision: social protection that, first, helps people to meet their food security, nutrition and associated essential needs; and second, helps them manage risks and shocks.

For the first, where appropriate, we will:

Support ‘food security-specific’ or ‘nutrition-specific’ programmes (i.e. where one of these is the primary objective), e.g. our support to school feeding, or to institutionalising lean season assistance

Support ‘food security-sensitive’ and ‘nutrition-sensitive’ approaches. These are measures that consciously strive to increase relevant impacts in programmes (e.g. cash transfers) where these are not the main objective but that contribute hugely

Assist programmes that aim to reduce multidimensional poverty broadly even when a food security or nutrition lens is not directly applied, but in contexts where food insecurity and malnutrition are a major concern. Examples could be programmes that promote income generation or human capital development.

The second priority is closely related. Shocks jeopardise people’s ability to meet their essential needs; in turn, vulnerability to shocks is heightened if the ability to meet essential needs is already compromised. We aim to help address both idiosyncratic and covariate risks.

The second priority comprises supporting improvements to social protection for resilience-building, and also for responding in contexts of disruption. By building resilience we may reduce the scale of humanitarian needs, making efficient use of our resources for emergencies by not having to, ‘save the same lives over and over again’. And when a shock hits, social protection can be a central response. Our approach depends on whether or not government services exist and are functioning. Whether for resilience-building or for shock-response we will continue to assist the expanded coverage, comprehensiveness, adequacy and quality of social protection.

In respect of both priorities we will support the strengthening of the enabling environment that facilitates programme delivery. This includes e.g. policies, institutional arrangements and evidence generation.

Before committing to national system-strengthening we will always assess whether our actions are likely to create conflict or protection risks. This is paramount in situations of active conflict where international humanitarian law applies, where actions directly supporting government programmes may not be immediately feasible. In such contexts the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence are primary and will not be compromised.

Part 3: Social protection for whom?

All people have different needs, preferences and capacities, and face opportunities and disadvantages deriving from their unique circumstances. Taken individually, the implications of identity markers such as gender, age or disability can be broadly characterised. However, nobody fits into just one category: everyone is disadvantaged by some identity markers while being privileged by others. The ‘Leave no-one behind’ pledge of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is rooted in the recognition that people have multiple inequalities, and attempts to mitigate them.

We will mainstream considerations of social, economic and geographical identity in our social protection work. This means that we do not focus on pre-determined population groups. Rather, we will aid national actors and their partners to conduct vulnerability analyses to identify how different attributes affect people’s needs and preferences in a given context (including rapidly identifying emerging needs in covariate shocks). We will assist the design and implementation of social protection programmes adapted to people’s needs and capacities, and the reform of the enabling environment so as to accommodate and/or address certain factors of vulnerability.

For WFP, helping to address geographical inequalities is, and will continue to be, a major focus. Where people live greatly affects their exposure and vulnerability to shocks and hazards—including conflict and protracted crises—which in turn are key determinants of food security, nutrition and many other outcomes. Many people live in places that are remote, hard to reach or poorly linked with basic services. Geographical disparities often intersect with other forms of deprivation, compounding economic and social exclusion. If we are to leave no-one behind we must step up efforts to support social protection for people living in difficult contexts, including in ways that contribute to prospects for peace and security.

Part 4: Modes of support

To implement the priorities, in our country-level assistance we will:

Support nationally led systems and programmes. We will work alongside, or on behalf of, governments and their partners on the design and delivery of national social protection, e.g. by providing advice and guidance or implementing on governments’ behalf as needed and within our remit Provide complementary actions in WFP’s own programming. Assistance in our own programmes—whether as an emergency or longer term response—will be made with a clear intent to strengthen national social protection where possible. Where national systems have gaps, we will explore opportunities to fill them. Conversely, where elements of the national system are operating, we will draw on and complement them. Not all of WFP’s own programming delivers this complementary role, nor should it: sometimes a clear delineation is required between WFP as a humanitarian agency and national actors, or between emergency and development functions.

The approaches are neither mutually exclusive nor static over time.