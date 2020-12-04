World Food Programme: Overview - November 2020

The World Food Programme (WFP) is the world’s largest humanitarian organization working towards zero hunger by 2030, supporting governments and communities in 88 countries. WFP was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2020 for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.

WFP is a first responder in emergencies, providing food and other assistance to the survivors of conflict, drought, floods, earthquakes, hurricanes, crop failures and, most recently, the global COVID-19 pandemic.

COVID-19 has plunged millions more people into food insecurity by disrupting production, trade and livelihoods, putting millions out of work. WFP has stepped up its food and cash assistance by putting its logistics strength and technical expertise at the service of the global humanitarian community, and by supporting governments as they create or expand social safety nets such as cash transfers.

WFP also has a strong emphasis on sustainable development as a bedrock for changing lives as well as saving them. We work with governments, communities and households to break persistent cycles of hunger and malnutrition, to strengthen resilience to shocks and to build sustainable, prosperous futures.