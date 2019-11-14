World Food Programme: Humanitarian Development (November 2019)

The World Food Programme (WFP) and its partners are equipping vulnerable people with the resources and skills they need to protect themselves from shocks such as conflict or drought, as part of our goal of supporting sustainable development and achieving zero hunger.

WFP’s Strategic Plan 2017-2021 aligns our work to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which prioritizes efforts to end poverty, hunger and inequality.

Responding to emergencies and saving lives and livelihoods remains at the heart of WFP’s operations, especially as humanitarian needs become increasingly complex and challenging due to conflict, climate change and rising inequality.

At the same time, WFP’s mandate and the nature of its programmes means that the potential contribution of the organization to humanitarian, development and peace objectives can be hugely significant.