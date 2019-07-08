08 Jul 2019

World Food Programme Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) June 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Jun 2019
What is FFA?

The most food-insecure people often live in fragile and degraded landscapes and areas prone to recurrent natural shocks and other risks.

Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) aims to address the most food-insecure people’s immediate food needs with cash, vouchers or food transfers while improving their long-term food security and resilience.

The concept is simple: people receive cash or food-based transfers to address their immediate food needs, while they build or boost assets, such as constructing a road or rehabilitating degraded land, that will improve their livelihoods by creating healthier natural environments, reducing risks and impact of shocks, increasing food productivity, and strengthening resilience to natural disasters.

FFA Types of Activities

  • Development and management of natural resources

  • Restoring agricultural, pastoral and fisheries potential

  • Community access to markets, social services and infrastructure (schools, granaries, etc.)

  • Skills development training related to the creation, management, and maintenance of assets.

In each community, WFP aims to integrate multiple types of FFA activities with government strategies and other WFP and partners’ interventions, including UN partners such as Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) to reinforce each other’s impact.

How We Do It

Five factors are crucial for the success of FFA across livelihood types, geographical contexts, and countries:

Putting communities and people at the centre: Community ownership lies at the heart of FFA programmes through community level participatory planning that empowers and provides a voice to the most vulnerable people in making the decisions, implementing and managing the assets created.

Enhancing partnerships and complementary interventions: Different assets and complementary interventions from partners need to be integrated and scaled-up for greater impact.

By using WFP's innovative Three-Pronged Approach(3PA) for planning and programming, WFP encourages governments, NGOs, technical experts and communities to work together to structure long-term, locally tailored solutions. And by joining forces with partners –including sister UN agencies like FAO, IFAD and UNICEF –WFP can be more effective and reach more people.

Understanding the local context, landscape and livelihoods to select the right assets.

Making sure technical standards for assets created are met to ensure that assets are sustainable and can withstand the exposure to climate and other shocks.

Strengthening local and government institutions’ capacities to achieve SDG 2: Government institutions need to be in the driver’s seat.

