World Food Programme expands global presence with new office in Ottawa, Canada

OTTAWA – The World Food Programme, the world’s largest humanitarian agency working towards a world with zero hunger, formally opened its Ottawa office today.

“Nearly six decades of smart steady support from the Government of Canada has helped WFP to save lives in emergencies and increasingly to change the lives of millions of people around the world” said David Beasley, Executive Director of the World Food Programme. “Canada is an essential partner to reach the most vulnerable people and find sustainable solutions that pave the way for better lives for the world’s hungry poor”.

Since WFP was established in 1961, Canada has been a vital partner in the fight against hunger around the world, last year becoming the seventh largest donor to the agency. As one of WFP’s most innovative partners, Canada plays a key leadership role in eradicating undernutrition, protecting human dignity and addressing the unique needs of all people in crises so that the most vulnerable are not left behind.

WFP’s official presence in Canada reaffirms the importance of this strategic partnership with the Government of Canada, allowing WFP to engage more directly with parliamentarians, civil servants and key stakeholders, non-governmental organizations, academics and Canadian citizens.

Conflict and climate change continue to force millions of people to flee their homes and their livelihoods, pushing more people deeper into food insecurity. Canada and WFP are working together to bring life-saving nutrition to millions of women and children, in places like Syria and Bangladesh, reaching internally displaced people and host communities.

Canada’s flexible support also addresses long-term solutions to prevent future emergences rather than simply responding to them. Working to change lives WFP and Canada provide a cornerstone for sustainable development, building climate resilience for a more stable, more peaceful world.

Well-nourished and healthy schoolchildren are better equipped to learn, fulfil their potential as adults and participate in a country’s development. Canada’s investment in WFP’s integrated school feeding platform, allows WFP to work with sister agencies UNICEF and UNFPA to address the factors that place girls at risk of dropping out of school in Niger and Chad, together building a stronger education system, giving children a brighter future.

Working together, WFP and Canada tackle the inequalities that discriminate against women and girls, promoting equity and the empowerment of all, using food assistance to help people reach their full potential and contribute to economic growth.

The United Nations World Food Programme is the world’s largest humanitarian organization, saving lives in emergencies, building prosperity and supporting a sustainable future for people recovering from conflict, disasters and the impact of climate change.

