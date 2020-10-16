This World Food Day, Nearly 700 Million People Are Hungry

World Food Day is a time to reflect on the important role of food in our lives, and the people around the world who lack access. Action Against Hunger is active in nearly 50 countries working to treat acute malnutrition in children, which is responsible for nearly half of all child deaths, and now threatens to claim the lives of 10,000 more children each month due to the secondary impacts of COVID-19.

Before COVID-19, nearly 690 million people globally faced hunger. Now, the UN predicts an additional 130 million people could face concerning levels of hunger by the end of the year.

Action Against Hunger is working to promote a streamlined approach to treating malnourished children - one that involves a single program for all children, regardless of the severity of their condition - which new evidence shows is just as effective as traditional approaches, at a significant reduction in cost. Current strategies reach fewer than one-third of children in need.

"The world needs a better way to deal with hunger," said Dr. Charles Owubah, CEO, Action Against Hunger. "Together, we can roll out new evidence-based solutions to treat dangerously malnourished children and accelerate innovative programs to prevent hunger by addressing its root causes. Without urgent action, we fear that child mortality could rise for the first time in 60 years."

This year's World Food Day comes on the heels of the awarding of the Nobel Peace Prize to the UN World Food Program for its efforts to combat hunger and prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war.

"We commend the Nobel Committee for recognizing the relationship between food security and peace, said Michelle Brown, Associate Director of Advocacy for Action Against Hunger. "More than half of the world's hungry people live in countries in conflict, where hunger is increasingly used as a weapon of war, with indiscriminate attacks on croplands, water structures, and food and livestock storage, which violate international humanitarian law. Hunger and armed conflict have become a vicious cycle, yet it is one that we can, and must, break to achieve the goal of zero hunger as well as lasting peace."

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger is the world's hunger specialist and leader in a global movement that aims to end life-threatening hunger for good within our lifetimes. For more than 40 years, the humanitarian and development organization has been on the front lines, treating and preventing hunger across nearly 50 countries. It served more than 17 million people in 2019 alone.

CONTACT: Shayna Samuels, ssamuels@purposecollaborative.com, (718) 541-4785