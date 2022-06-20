As world faces record-high number of people in need, UN convenes high-level meeting to strengthen aid delivery

New York, 20 June 2022 – As the number of people who need emergency assistance soars to an unprecedented high, the annual Humanitarian Affairs Segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) will convene this week in New York to discuss how to bolster aid delivery in the face of numerous large-scale challenges.

“Global megatrends are converging into a megacrisis of conflict, climate disruption, hunger and the rising cost of living,” said UN Secretary-General António Guterres. “The ECOSOC Humanitarian Affairs Segment is the place where the world comes together around solutions.”

This year’s gathering, which takes place between 21-23 June, will bring together the UN system, Member States, development partners, non-governmental organizations, the private sector and others to discuss the theme “Strengthening humanitarian assistance: good practices and mobilizing action in the application of international humanitarian law, the recovery from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and in response to the climate crisis.”

The UN and its partners appealed for US$46 billion this year to help the 204 million people most in need around the world. However, nearly halfway through the year, only 20 per cent of that amount has been received.

“The humanitarian system is already under immense strain,” said Martin Griffiths, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, stressing the urgent need to “shift our approach.”

Attendees will discuss topics including food insecurity, climate change, displacement, the continued impacts of the pandemic and ensuring respect for international humanitarian law.

Tuesday’s opening session of the Humanitarian Affairs Segment will feature remarks by the UN Secretary-General; Mr. Griffiths; ECOSOC President Collen Vixen Kelapile; and the President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid.

Meetings can be viewed live on UN Web TV (http://webtv.un.org). There will also be numerous side events during the week.

The latest programme is available here: https://www.unocha.org/ecosoc-2022

