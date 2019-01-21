World Economic Forum in Davos - Welthungerhilfe: We Must End Inequality

Bonn / Berlin, 21/01/2019 On the occasion of the World Economic Forum starting tomorrow in Davos, Welthungerhilfe calls on participants to do far more to fight global inequality. This year’s conference focuses on the issue of globalisation 4.0 and the question of how the next phase of globalisation can be made fair and sustainable.

“We must ensure that the next phase of globalisation leads to a sustainable improvement in living conditions for everyone. The international community must, as a matter of urgency, set up the framework conditions to help ensure that global cohesion is not shattered by conflicts, hunger and extreme poverty. In the fight against hunger and poverty in particular, more must be done to overcome massive inequalities.

At the time of globalisation 4.0 it is no longer acceptable that people in the world are going hungry, although enough food is produced globally. Inequality is the core problem in the fight against hunger and poverty. It can be seen daily, when small farmers get less access to loans, when expansion of infrastructure is limited to the main cities, and when women have fewer land rights. For these reasons, globalisation 4.0 must help ensure that inequality is ended in the long term and that hunger is defeated”, stresses Marlehn Thieme, President of Welthungerhilfe.

Welthungerhilfe is one of the largest private aid organisations in Germany; politically independent and non-denominational. It is fighting for "Zero Hunger by 2030". Since its establishment in 1962, more than 8,900 overseas projects in 70 countries have been supported with 3.53 billion euros. Welthungerhilfe works on the principle of help for self-help: from fast disaster relief to reconstruction and long-term development cooperation projects with national and international partner organisations.