World Disasters Report 2020: Come Heat or High Water - Tackling the Humanitarian Impacts of the Climate Crisis Together

1.7 billion people hit by climate disasters in past decade, says major international report

The International Federation of the Red Cross releases its biennial report on the impact of global disasters

One year on from the South Yorkshire floods and coinciding with London Climate Action Week (14-20 November), a major new Red Cross report says the world will face increased flooding and weather-related disasters unless we act now

Over the past decade, 83 per cent of all disasters were caused by extreme weather and climate-related events such as floods, storms, and heatwaves

Globally, these disasters killed more than 410,000 people and affected a staggering 1.7 billion people

Since the start of COVID-19, more than 100 disasters have occurred, with 50 million people affected

The British Red Cross is calling on global leaders to end the devastating effects the climate crisis is having on people now. Red Cross says climate disasters are preventable, but this will depend on how far we support communities around the world to prepare

Climate change disasters are killing people and devastating lives and livelihoods. Right now, extreme storms are impacting people in Vietnam and Central America. While the COVID-19 crisis has shown the realities of how vulnerable the world can be, the climate crisis is and will continue to have much more significant impact according to a new IFRC International Disasters Report: “Come Heat Or High Water: Tackling the Humanitarian Impacts of the Climate Crisis Together”.

According to extensive data analysed by the Red Cross, over the past decade:

In the past decade there were 2,850 disasters triggered by natural hazards, and 2,355 (83%) of these were climate and weather related. The most frequent were floods (1,298), followed by storms (589).

Together, these disasters killed more than 410,000 people and affected a staggering 1.7 billion people.

Disasters during the first 6 months of COVID-19 in 2020:

More than 100 disasters occurred, including drought in Southern and Eastern Africa and flooding in Bangladesh

More than 50 million people have been affected

More than 10 different disasters affected over 250,000 people

Today:

Floods affect more people than any other natural hazard. 147 million people may be at risk of flooding by 2030.

In the report, the Red Cross highlights that while extreme weather hazards may be natural and inevitable, disasters are not, and often happen when communities are not adequately prepared. Building resilient communities and adaptation methods will saves lives and prevent harm to communities.

However, the Red Cross is concerned that the countries most affected by climate-related disasters receive only a fraction of the funding that is available to tackle the impacts of climate change.

As the world recovers from COVID-19, the Red Cross is urgently calling for global leaders to tackle climate change simultaneously, by ensuring financing is there to invest in disaster risk reduction, early warning systems and community resilience. By doing this we can reduce the human impact of natural hazards and prevent disasters before they happen.

Mike Adamson, CEO at the British Red Cross, says:

“As the world’s largest humanitarian network, we respond day in day out to extreme weather events like monsoons, typhoons, flooding and severe drought.

Behind shocking climate statistics are real people. From the family who can’t put food on the table because their crops have been washed away, to the family made homeless because their house has been destroyed. But it doesn’t have to be this way and we can stop people’s lives being devastated by the climate crisis.

‘The British Red Cross is working with communities in the UK and across the world, right now, to build resilient communities, both today and in the future. But we can’t do this alone. Ahead of COP26, the international community must scale up adaptation action now, including more investment in disaster risk reduction and being better prepared.”

From the South Yorkshire flooding’s this time last year, to the flooding prone Venice of the East, Barishal in Bangladesh, we are all connected in the climate emergency.

How the Red Cross is supporting communities to adapt to climate change: Monsoons in Bangladesh

The Red Cross and Red Crescent are working with the most vulnerable communities to tackle the impacts of climate and build resilient communities. From educating communities about climate change and disaster preparedness, to helping to improve drainage systems, groups in Barishal communities have come together to tackle the climate crisis.

Josna, who lives in Barishal says flooding is a “huge problem”.

“Not only do they carry the risk of injury, but also increase the likelihood of infection and water borne diseases. The floods also affect the road network and people’s homes. We have problems during eating. When there is water in the house you can’t eat. You can see the water. People are sat on top of the bed frames with dirty water on the floor.”

Josna works with a group of women in her community who address key issues affecting their lives. With the support of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, her team are focused on developing their homes against flooding and other climate disasters by improving roads, drains, wells, washrooms and toilet systems, as well as training people in disaster preparedness as cyclones and flooding are reoccurring crises which affect the region.

How the Red Cross is supporting communities to adapt to climate change: Flooding in Yorkshire

And it’s not just people oversees impacted by flooding. Here in the UK, the British Red Cross was at the forefront of the emergency response after heavy downpours caused rivers to burst their banks in November 2019. The British Red Cross checked on vulnerable people, sorted donations and manned rest centres, providing the essential services people needed to help them cope.

The British Red Cross is using learnings from its international resilience and adaptation work to ramp up efforts to prevent climate disasters in the UK. Providing tool kits on how to prepare, such as storing sandbags and moving vehicles to higher ground, providing specialist training, and working with local communities to help them identify their own risks, needs and resources before, during and after emergencies, are just some of the ways the British Red Cross is better preparing communities for the impact of climate change.

With a presence in almost every country in the world, the Red Cross is committed to helping people cope with the devastating impacts of climate change, and better prepare communities for future threats. You can help continue this life-saving work by donating to the Disaster Fund https://donate.redcross.org.uk/appeal/disaster-fund

Notes to editors:

The World Disasters Report is about people and disasters. It is about those vulnerable people who are most likely to be affected by disasters and the local institutions which provide the mainstay of disaster prevention, preparedness and relief. The first edition appeared in 1993.

About the British Red Cross:

For over 150 years, the British Red Cross has helped people in crisis, whoever and wherever they are. We are part of a global voluntary network, responding to conflicts, natural disasters and individual emergencies. We enable vulnerable people in the UK and abroad to prepare for and withstand emergencies in their own communities. And when the crisis is over, we help them recover and move on with their lives. redcross.org.uk

Information about preparing for flooding: https://www.redcross.org.uk/get-help/prepare-for-emergencies/how-to-prep...

About IFRC:

IFRC is the world’s largest humanitarian network, comprising 192 National Red ross and Red Crescent Societies working to save lives and promote dignity around the world. www.ifrc.org