Statement by Administrator Samantha Power

Friday, July 30, 2021

July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons. The crime of human trafficking affects an estimated 25 million people around the world: adults and children in sex trafficking or forced labor. On this day, at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), we honor the resilience of those who have endured the pain and cruelty of human trafficking, and who are courageously rebuilding their lives. We reaffirm our commitment to preventing criminals from exploiting people for profit, and we invite all to join the challenge to help end human trafficking.

Since 2001, USAID has invested more than $340 million in 88 countries and regions to fight human trafficking. Later this year, we will launch a revised Policy on Countering Trafficking in Persons (C-TIP), which will incorporate a stronger survivor-informed and survivor-led approach. The policy will also promote the integration of efforts to combat human trafficking across development programs in other sectors such as education, health, and agriculture.

USAID recognizes that we cannot do this work alone. In partnership with survivors, other U.S. Government departments and agencies, including the U.S. Department of State’s Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, national and municipal governments, civil-society organizations, independent media, members of the judiciary and law enforcement, faith leaders and community-based organizations, we will work to protect victims around the world and combat the heinous crime of human trafficking.