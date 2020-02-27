World Bank Group Strategy for Fragility, Conflict, and Violence 2020-2025

By 2030, more than half of the world’s extreme poor will live in countries characterized by fragility, conflict, and violence (FCV). The global fragility landscape has worsened significantly: There are now more violent conflicts globally than at any time in the past 30 years, and the world is also facing the largest forced displacement crisis ever recorded.

Rising inequality, lack of opportunity, discrimination, and exclusion are fueling grievances and perceptions of injustice. Climate change, demographic change, migration, digital transformation, illicit financial flows, and violent extremism are often interconnected, with effects that transcend borders. These factors can increase vulnerability to shocks and crises and create regional spillovers.

The objective of the FCV Strategy is to enhance the World Bank Group’s effectiveness to support countries in addressing the drivers and impacts of FCV and strengthening their resilience, especially for the most vulnerable and marginalized populations.

It will be impossible to achieve the World Bank’s twin goals or to meet the Sustainable Development Goals without tackling fragility, conflict, and violence. This strategy is among the WBG’s contributions to the collective global effort to tackle FCV, and it has greatly benefitted from extensive global consultations held throughout the strategy development process.