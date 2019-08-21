World Bank Group Evaluation Principles (April 2019)

Introduction

The World Bank Group is committed to its twin goals: to eradicate extreme poverty and boost shared prosperity in a sustainable manner. The World Bank Group’s Forward Look – A Vision for the World Bank Group in 2030 outlines how the World Bank Group strives to achieve these goals in close partnership with our shareholders: first, by working to accelerate inclusive and sustainable economic growth; second, by helping countries to invest more effectively in people; and third, by fostering resilience to global shocks and threats.

Implementing the Forward Look and contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals require the World Bank Group to continually adapt to rapidly changing situations based on evidence of what works and what does not. Timely and appropriate adaptive management requires building a culture of continuous improvement and problem-solving, based on evidence. Evaluation plays a key role in generating the evidence about what works in different contexts, and in identifying lessons for World Bank Group stakeholders.

The 2015 External Review of the Independent Evaluation Group (IEG) recommended that the World Bank Group develop an “institution-wide, principles-based living evaluation policy” that outlines the principles, criteria, and accountabilities for evaluation across the organization (World Bank 2015). In response, World Bank Group Management and IEG have jointly developed common principles for evaluation in the World Bank Group, which form the foundation of this document. The External Review of IEG also recommended that the World Bank Group:

“…establish for the first time a World Bank Group–wide basis for evaluation and lend clarity to how the institution balances evaluation between learning and accountability to maximally contribute to the delivery of results.” “…translate international evaluation principles and [multilateral development bank] good practice standards into a framework relevant to the World Bank Group’s mandate, system of governance, operating environment and new organizational arrangement.”

The principles for evaluation described in this document apply to all parts of the World Bank Group, namely the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development (IBRD), the International Development Association (IDA),3 the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA), and IEG.

This is the first time that common principles for evaluation have been articulated for the whole World Bank Group. These are aligned with international evaluation best practices and policies and draw on international norms and standards developed by the Development Assistance Committee of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD-DAC), the Evaluation Cooperation Group, the United Nations Evaluation Group, and the American Evaluation Association, as well as evaluation policies developed by other international organizations.

The common principles include core principles for evaluation, and principles for selecting, conducting, and using evaluations. These aim to strengthen accountability and learning for evidence-based decision making and program improvement to enhance development results. They are designed to: (a) align the World Bank Group’s evaluative efforts with global challenges and the World Bank Group’s strategic focus; (b) clarify the roles and responsibilities of key actors and encourage synergy among them throughout the evaluation process; and (c) ensure that all World Bank Group evaluations are robust, of high quality, and credible.

This document rests on three considerations.

■ First, it is aspirational in nature—particularly on enhancing the use of evaluations. It sets out common definitions and principles that evaluation practices across the World Bank Group should adhere to, and it aims to enhance the quality of World Bank Group evaluations and guide the enhanced use of their findings.

■ Second, it takes a holistic approach to strengthening the use of evaluation: for each phase in the evaluation process, it defines specific principles to enhance the utility of evaluations.

■ Third, it provides a basis for using evaluation to encourage adaptive results management, or the use of evaluative evidence to inform course corrections in strategy and in project management and implementation.

Building on this common foundation, each World Bank Group institution will continue to set specific evaluation arrangements that best meet its particular mandate, business needs, and client environments. This approach makes it possible for each institution to update its steering documents, protocols, guidelines, and evaluation processes as they evolve.