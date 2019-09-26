Workshop on “The next step for Humanitarian Transparency - making IATI data more useful for decision-making” and technical pre-meeting on “Publishing better humanitarian data to IATI” The Hague 13–14 May 2019 | Key takeaways

Tamara Kajtazovic

Organised by the World Bank Group and the Netherlands as the Co-conveners of the transparency workstream together with Development Initiatives (DI), the second Grand Bargain transparency workshop was held on 14 May 2019 at the Centre for Humanitarian Data in the Hague. Over 50 participants attended the workshop, representing government donors, multi-lateral agencies, aid organisations and academic institutes. The meeting built on the outcomes of the 2018 Transparency workshop which identified three key priorities for the workstream and four criteria for determining success, based on the transparency commitments.

The workshop in the Hague brought together colleagues working on transparency, information sharing and data at both technical and policy levels within Grand Bargain Signatory organisations as well as the broader humanitarian and open-data communities in order to:

Review overall progress in implementing the Grand Bargain transparency commitments and discuss the workstream’s planned activities and next steps;

Share learning and good practice on how data might be or is being used, including data responsibility in humanitarian action; and

Begin developing a sustainable vision for humanitarian transparency beyond the Grand Bargain.

The workshop was preceded by a technical pre-meeting on 13 May 2019 that captured learning from the FTS-IATI pilot, which is supporting several Grand Bargain signatory organisations in reporting their funding to OCHA’s Financial Tracking Service (FTS) using IATI data and explored what organisations can do to publish better data.