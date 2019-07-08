Workshop on Learning from Joint Humanitarian-Development Needs Assessment and Analysis, Geneva, 21-22 May 2019

Summary

In the context of the Grand Bargain Needs Assessment workstream, OCHA and ECHO have organized a stock-taking workshop to initiate discussions on some recent approaches to joint humanitariandevelopment analysis to help towards the formulation of policy-relevant recommendations. Examples from five countries (Central African Republic, Ethiopia, Pakistan, Somalia, and Yemen) as well as broader expertise from participants were used to inform recommendations to reinforce a humanitariandevelopment-(peace) nexus approach in needs analysis.

A first dimension that needs to be underlined is the strict adherence by humanitarian actors to International Humanitarian Law and the humanitarian principles. All actors, both humanitarian and development, need to place this fundamental element at the centre of discussions around joint assessments as it will, in many circumstances, introduce different perspectives between the concerned actors. A case by case approach is therefore required when it comes to undertaking joint needs assessments / analysis, and defining collective outcomes and ways of working.

Development and humanitarian actors agreed on the importance of enhancing coordination and cooperation, identifying synergies and shared principles. Hurdles to conducting joint humanitariandevelopment analysis and defining collective outcomes remain nevertheless numerous and need to be tackled if we want to reinforce collective outcomes. These include issues related to: already existing complexity of inter-sectoral assessments within the humanitarian and development sectors individually (see below); mandate and inter-agency competition; focus on one’s priorities and preference given to these compared to the Governments’ or the assessment’s outcomes; varying objectives of the analysis; timing; coordination mechanisms; roles and responsibilities (not least, and depending on the context, for the national authorities); translation of the analysis results into planning and programming; data availability; moving away from sectoral towards inter-sectoral assessments; lack of country ownership; heaviness of the exercise and how to make it as nimble and “fit for purpose” as possible; etc. In this context, since to a large extent the same actors are involved in both humanitarian and development processes, funded by a variety of sources, a mapping of actors (enumeration of the organisations; areas where they work; sectors; partners; donors; target populations) and their interrelation was considered as a precursor to devising an in-country coordination mechanism.

The group recognised the importance of parallel initiatives related to data management (data responsibility; data sharing; confidential and proprietary data; etc.) so the issue of data and potential platforms for data sharing was not addressed. The “peace” dimension of HDPN was also considered as difficult to address in such short term.

An interesting point that regularly came in the debate is the artificial sequencing humanitariandevelopment continuum, since the humanitarian event should instead be seen as a disruption of the development process. The sequencing could therefore be inversed and approached in terms of the development-humanitarian (and ultimately a return to development) nexus, which would have implications as to how joint assessment/analysis processes are envisioned.

The debate also underlined the need to align existing tools so that they can serve both purposes without appearing to be “dominated” by either the development or the humanitarian sectors, underlining that needs assessment and analysis are an integral part of an overall planning process.

Differences between the two “types” of assessment start at the objective level since assessment of the humanitarian situation aim to identify the most immediate severe needs, to inform prioritized decisions on saving lives, whereas assessments done from a development perspective focus on institutions, infrastructure, chronic problems and vulnerabilities to inform decisions on poverty alleviation and economic growth. Differences in the way humanitarian and development actors do assessments and analysis also include timeframe, request, methodologies (geographic coverage and unit of analysis, scope, frequency, sequencing and timing). The utility of humanitarian data for development can be limited because perceived as less rigorous.

This poses systems challenges for information sharing and information management, the high transaction cost involved and the need to field-test these systems. Good cooperation and adequate inter-operability of data-collection and information systems are important ways to improve these links.

For example, through data interface (level, geographical scope, frequency, time horizon) and layered approach. But there will be situations and contexts where humanitarian principles and space may be compromised by joint assessments and analysis.