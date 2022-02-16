Workshop in Kuwait on the Global Humanitarian Overview 2022 [EN/AR]

As humanitarian needs continue to increase around the world, and given the United Nations and its partners concern for the annual evaluation of ways and mechanisms to alleviate the suffering of crises victims and the humanitarian plan during 2022, a workshop was held on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, organized by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in cooperation with the International Islamic Charitable Organization, in the State of Kuwait, and the participation of Kuwait Society for Relief, Kuwait Red Crescent Society, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, World Food Program, and International Organization for Migration.

The workshop reviewed the GHO 2022 report, which was published in December 2021, and identified that 274 million people worldwide need emergency assistance and protection, which reflects an increase of 17% compared to when the GHO was launched a year ago. The GHO 2022 estimates that US$41 billions are needed to provide relief and protection services to 183 people in dire need and are covered by the plans.

The report indicates that more than 1% of the world's population is displaced, and extreme poverty is rising again. Women and girls suffer from most crises more than others, and gender inequalities and protection risks are increasing as well. Famine remains a terrifying specter for 45 million people in 43 countries.

“Years of conflict have caused disabling humanitarian repercussions in the Middle East and North Africa, and the ability of people at risk to adapt and meet their basic needs is being hindered by COVID-19 impact, in the Middle East and North Africa, and five countries (Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Libya and the occupied Palestinian territories) have seen an increase in humanitarian needs during the past years, while the Lebanon crisis during the past year caused a significant increase in humanitarian needs, and severely affected the most vulnerable groups of children, the elderly, migrants and refugees. », said Mr. Mohamed Zaid Khatar, Director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in the Middle East and North Africa.

Eng. Badr Al-Sumait, General Director of the International Islamic Charitable Organization, hoped that: this workshop contributes to maximizing the benefit of reading the “GHO 2022”, from the local and international humanitarian actors point of view, in a manner that serves their work and strategic plans, and expands the scope of their impact, in a scientific manner and a future vision, based on what the report offers from a humanitarian reality and an analysis of global humanitarian requirements. He also expressed his hope that the workshop would contribute to expanding the scope of Kuwaiti humanitarian work and thinking about introducing new methodologies and methods in building response plans and humanitarian aid."