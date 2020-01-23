Working well? Aid worker well-being and how to improve it

The CHS Alliance has long been concerned about aid worker well-being. Why? Because staff and volunteers are crucial to the delivery of meaningful, high-quality aid. The actions of staff and volunteers underpin each of the Nine Commitments of the Core Humanitarian Standard (CHS).

To fulfil the CHS, organisations must support staff and volunteers to do their job effectively and treat them fairly and equitably. Ultimately, if people are not treated well – if they are not well – then they cannot serve well.

The report presents the findings to date of the CHS Alliance-incubated Initiative to Cultivate Caring, Compassionate Aid Organisations. It considers well-being at the intersection between mental health, people management and organisational culture. It proposes an inclusive, multi-stakeholder process as a way forward to address the findings.

The CHS Alliance has been incubating the project design phase of the initiative. This included:

carrying out a comprehensive mapping of existing experts, resources and projects, and designing an innovative, inclusive process to connect, share, learn and co-create collaborations going forward.

The “Working well?” report summarises findings and the vision for next steps.