Working with persons with disabilities in forced displacement - 2019

Overview

In situations of forced displacement, persons with disabilities have the same rights and basic needs as others and face the same challenges as other individuals. They also face particular protection risks such as heightened risk of violence, exploitation and abuse, as well as high levels of stigma. Further, persons with disabilities face numerous barriers to accessing humanitarian assistance, education, livelihoods, health care and other services; may be denied certain legal rights, such as the right to a nationality, and are often excluded from decision-making processes and leadership opportunities.

UNHCR’s Age, Gender and Diversity (AGD) Policy holds that all persons of concern, including those with disabilities, shall enjoy their rights on an equal footing with others, and are able to participate fully in the decisions that affect their lives and the lives of their family members and communities. Furthermore, as highlighted in UNHCR Executive Committee Conclusion No. 110 (LXI)-2010, UNHCR is committed to protecting and assisting persons of concern with disabilities against all forms of discrimination.

Persons with disabilities are not a homogenous group, they face multiple and compounding forms of discrimination including on the basis of disability and other intersecting diversity factors that may lead to situations of exclusion. For example, persons with disabilities from national, religious, ethnic and linguistic minorities; women; older persons; children; and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons with disabilities may experience particular protection risks and inequality. For this reason it is essential to apply an age, gender and diversity approach, if UNHCR is to achieve its commitment that protection, assistance and solutions are accessible to and include the full diversity of persons with disabilities.