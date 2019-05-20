20 May 2019

Working with persons with disabilities in forced displacement - 2019

Report
from Handicap International - Humanity & Inclusion, International Rescue Committee, UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 20 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (342.52 KB)

Overview

In situations of forced displacement, persons with disabilities have the same rights and basic needs as others and face the same challenges as other individuals. They also face particular protection risks such as heightened risk of violence, exploitation and abuse, as well as high levels of stigma. Further, persons with disabilities face numerous barriers to accessing humanitarian assistance, education, livelihoods, health care and other services; may be denied certain legal rights, such as the right to a nationality, and are often excluded from decision-making processes and leadership opportunities.

UNHCR’s Age, Gender and Diversity (AGD) Policy holds that all persons of concern, including those with disabilities, shall enjoy their rights on an equal footing with others, and are able to participate fully in the decisions that affect their lives and the lives of their family members and communities. Furthermore, as highlighted in UNHCR Executive Committee Conclusion No. 110 (LXI)-2010, UNHCR is committed to protecting and assisting persons of concern with disabilities against all forms of discrimination.

Persons with disabilities are not a homogenous group, they face multiple and compounding forms of discrimination including on the basis of disability and other intersecting diversity factors that may lead to situations of exclusion. For example, persons with disabilities from national, religious, ethnic and linguistic minorities; women; older persons; children; and lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex persons with disabilities may experience particular protection risks and inequality. For this reason it is essential to apply an age, gender and diversity approach, if UNHCR is to achieve its commitment that protection, assistance and solutions are accessible to and include the full diversity of persons with disabilities.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.