Introduction

This publication “Working with countries of Asia and the Pacific to achieve the 2030 Agenda” provides an overview of Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations' involvement in Agenda 2030 and the support it renders to its Member Nations in the Asia and Pacific region towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Asia and Pacific region is very dynamic and the countries vary in terms of socio-economic status, physical size (and that of their populations) and agro-climatic zones.

Therefore they can often face both similar and/or very different challenges. The kind of support programmes that FAO provides also vary widely, with each intervention decided on a case-by-case basis, and drawing upon FAO’s global expertise, specifically adapted to the situation on the ground.

The booklet describes the crucial role food and agriculture has in determining the success in achieving all of the SDGs and presents a selection of support programmes that FAO delivers in Asia and the Pacific, at regional level as well as at country level, in supporting members in achieving those goals.

With time racing in the countdown to 2030, the Asia-Pacific region will need to fast-track progress to meet the SDG targets. It is hoped that this publication will contribute to accelerating our common efforts toward achieving Agenda 2030, for a just and secure world, leaving no one behind.