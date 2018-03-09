Words into Action Guidelines: Implementation guide for local disaster risk reduction and resilience strategies - A companion for implementing the Sendai Framework target E (2018 - Public consultation version)

This Guide responds to the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015- 2030 (Sendai Framework) concern that more dedicated action needs to be focused on tackling underlying disaster risk drivers and strengthening good governance in disaster risk reduction (DRR) strategies, at all levels and across sectors and actors. The Guide advises local governments (authorities, planners and managers at city or other sub-national levels) on the mechanisms for developing and implementing a holistic and integrated DRR strategy that contributes to building resilience at the local level. It outlines what a local DRR and resilience strategy should look like, and what is needed to create and implement one.

Public review of Words into Action ‘Implementation guide for local disaster risk reduction and resilience’

This guide is divided into seven chapters. Following the introduction, chapter 2 highlights the role of subnational levels in developing local disaster risk reduction and resilience strategies and the importance of localizing DRR. Chapter 3 delineates the main characteristics of a local disaster risk reduction and resilience strategy, while chapter 4 introduces the enabling factors that generate the conditions for its development throughout an inclusive and participatory process. Chapter 5 elaborates on the three core elements that aid in implementing a local disaster risk reduction and resilience strategy. Chapter 6 includes a selection of case studies exemplifying some of the main themes covered in the guide. Finally, chapter 7 draws some conclusions.