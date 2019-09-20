20 Sep 2019

Words into Action Guidelines - On the frontline of disaster risk reduction and resilience: children and youth engagement guide

Report
from UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction
Published on 20 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.54 MB)

Introduction: Hear our voices

As young leaders and citizens who are still in the beginning of the long journey of life, we are looking for safety, security and stability. Life is not always easy. Some of us are facing extreme life conditions caused by natural and human-made hazards that are unfortunately turning into disasters with devastating consequences. Others live in protracted conflicts that do not seem to be getting any better. Even more of us are going through other kinds of hardships that are yet to be fully understood and acknowledged by the global community. Having to bear the risks imposed by climate change, and finding solutions to adapt to its unpredictable implications while preserving the limited natural resources we have, is indeed challenging. While our parents and families may also have been through severe conditions, the fact remains that we, the children and the youth of today, are as one of the most vulnerable groups often disproportionately impacted by disasters.

Our hope for a better and safer future will never die, and our commitment and willingness to make our communities resilient is getting stronger by the minute. Take the time to go through the examples presented in this guidebook, of children and youth in different settings facing different challenges, and proactively taking initiative in creating change and solving problems. You will see a wide range of school projects, student movements and initiatives and young scholars and experts who are sharing their knowledge, expertise and insights with the world. Their vision is prosperity for people and the planet, now and in the future.

Engaging the youth and children along with thoroughly comprehending the challenges faced and the solutions offered and committing to full-fledged inclusion at every stage of planning and execution are the way to lead to effective and efficient solutions by the children and youth for them and the world. This is what we need and how we want to achieve it.

We want to leave the world a better place than we found it. So, are you actively listening? Are you ready to engage children and youth? Because together we can achieve a better and more sustainable future. Let's start now!

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.