Words into Action: Engaging Children and Youth in Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience Building

Executive Summary

Children and youth under age 30 currently make up more than half the world’s population. They are the ones who will benefit most from reducing the risk and impact of disasters, curtailing climate chaos and achieving the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). As this WiA guide illustrates, their contributions are already making a difference through more inclusive DRR and resilience-building policies, better prepared households, healthier children and youth and safer communities. However more can, and must, be done to support and engage children and youth around the world in DRR to fully implement the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030. Engaging with all children and youth as key stakeholders and contributors in turbulent times is complex, but vital. How we work together now in implementing the Sendai Framework will not only impact young lives, it will affect the trajectory of humanity in the decades to come.

The Words into Action guidelines: Engaging Children and Youth on the Frontline of Disaster Risk Reduction and Resilience aims to ensure worldwide access to expertise, communities of practice and networks of DRR practitioners. The guide offers five interrelated sections with specific advice on how to support and engage children and youth.

Section 01

Engaging children and youth offers four key principles to guide DRR action – child and youth rights, gender equity, a lifecycle approach and inclusion – as well as children and youth perspectives on DRR priorities in their own words. The section provides guidance for meaningfully engaging children and youth, as well as safeguarding them from multiple forms of violence that can increase during times of crisis and in humanitarian settings.

Section 02

Implementing the Sendai Framework for DRR provides an overview on children, youth and the Sendai Framework by offering ideas for action within the Sendai Framework’s four priorities for action. Global examples illustrate how strategic, creative and diverse DRR initiatives in risk assessments, preparedness, governance and recovery support Sendai Framework implementation. The section also highlights synergies between DRR, climate change and the SDGs, as well as examples for action.

Section 03

Including all of society in DRR explores inclusive DRR as called for in the Sendai Framework, which requires a meaningful commitment to leave no child or youth behind no matter where they live, who they are and the influences on their lives. It illuminates how inclusive DRR benefits all of society, with attention on gender equality including LGBTQI2S, disability, Indigenous Peoples and ethnic minorities, migration and displacement, children and youth at different ages, and socio-economic factors.

Section 04

Taking a multisector approach to DRR aims to increase the collective impact of DRR and resilience building through promoting a multisectoral approach focused on education; health and nutrition; water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH); social protection; child protection; livelihoods; the environment; public open spaces and placemaking; and shelter, housing and human settlements. The section offers practical guidance for DRR programming, mobilisation and policy and protocol development for and with children and youth.

Section 05

Using creativity, innovation and play offers the strategic and critical value of creative, fun, innovative and engaging processes in DRR and resilience initiatives and shares case studies and child- and youth-friendly resources. The section highlights play, games, sports, creative arts, media and innovative processes to illustrate how they can build and enhance learning, confidence and agency, good behaviours, safety, a sense of belonging, governance opportunities and an understanding of rights in the context of increasing disaster risk.