Women's International Network on Disaster Risk Reduction - Promoting women’s leadership in the Asia-Pacific Region

The Women's International Network on Disaster Risk Reduction is supported by UNDRR and the Australian Government to promote and support women’s leadership in Disaster Risk Reduction in the Asia Pacific.

The Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction outlines the inclusive, all-of-society approach that must be taken to reduce disaster risk. It acknowledges both the specific vulnerabilities that women face in disasters, due to pervasive gender inequality that exists across all societies, while recognising the indispensable role of women in risk reduction efforts. The Sendai Framework emphasises that a gender equitable and universally accessible approach is key, and it calls for the mobilisation of women’s leadership in building resilience.

Women’s participation in decision-making is enshrined in international human rights frameworks including the Convention on the Elimination of all forms of Discrimination Against Women, yet there is still great disparity in the number of women playing a leadership role in disaster risk management.

WIN DRR supports the implementation of the Sendai Framework by empowering women to attain leadership and enhance their role in decisionmaking in disaster risk reduction in Asia Pacific.