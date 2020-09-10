Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund Annual Report, January – December 2018

Executive Summary

This third consolidated annual report of the Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund (WPHF)1 is prepared by UN Women, as the Secretariat of WPHF (narrative report), and by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Multi-Partner Trust Fund Office (MPTF Office) in its capacity as the Administrative Agent of WPHF (financial report). It covers the period between January and December 2018.

The Women’s Peace and Humanitarian Fund was formally launched on 24 February 2016. Year 2016 was mainly dedicated to establishing the Fund, elaborating its rules and procedures and deciding on investments in countries. The WPHF became fully operational in October 2016. In 2017, the WPHF continued or started implementation in four countries/group of countries: Burundi, Colombia, Jordan, and the Pacific Islands.

In 2018, the WPHF launched a second call for proposals in Burundi and the Pacific Islands and started operating in Iraq. In Burundi, the WPHF continued to support the network of women mediators in their conflict prevention and economic recovery efforts. The network of women mediators was substantially strengthened and intensified its activities, bringing the total number of conflicts dealt with to 21,800, and to 1,2 million the total number of community members who have participated in their dialogues for peace since the beginning of the programme. The WPHF supported network of women mediators in Burundi continued therefore to serve as a powerful women-led, community-based early-warning system and to show the significant impact at country level that civil society organizations can have when properly funded.

Organizations in the Pacific Islands continued or started to implement their activities towards the meaningful participation of women in humanitarian response and the protection against sexual and gender-based violence, bringing to 11,573 the number of women and girls beneficiaries, and to 1.9 million the number of indirect beneficiaries in Fiji, Palau, the Solomon Islands, Samoa, Tonga and Vanuatu. In Jordan, since the launch of the programme in 2017 on economic empowerment and protection against sexual and gender-based violence in the humanitarian response framework, 6,162 women Syrian refugees and members of the Jordanian host communities have been supported by the WPHF.

In Colombia, the 14 women’s organizations supported by the WPHF for their participation in the implementation of peace agreement and in peacebuilding and recovery efforts implemented their first activities in 2018. This resulted in the launch of four reconciliation dialogues and exchanges, as well as the establishment of two funds providing credit. The programme reached 4,484 beneficiaries in conflict-affected areas. In Iraq, projects supporting women’s participation in conflict prevention efforts have started to be implemented across the country, through 14 organizations supported by the WPHF.