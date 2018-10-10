10 Oct 2018

Women’s Participation Pilot Project Learning Report

from International Organization for Migration, Women's Refugee Commission
Between May 2016 and September 2017, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster, with technical support from the Women’s Refugee Commission (WRC), developed and delivered a 2 stage project in 5 different countries targeted at supporting opportunities for women’s equal and meaningful participation in camp governance structures. The activities, delivered through a participatory approach that included developing community-designed and led empowerment strategies, were part of a broader global-level project aimed at reducing gender-based violence (GBV) risks in camps and camp-like settings. This is premised on evidence that scaling up women’s agency in the public and private sphere is critical to social transformation and preventing violence against women and girls in all settings.

