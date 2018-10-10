As part of a global-level project aiming at reducing gender-based violence (GBV) risks in camps and camp-like settings, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Global Cluster sought to understand how women’s participation in governance structures could contribute to reducing risks of GBV. Increasing women’s participation is an important path to improving gender equality and women’s empowerment.

Furthermore, ensuring meaningful participation of all groups of the population in decision-making and in camp governance structures is an essential pillar of good camp management.[1] Participation is also essential to contribute to improved humanitarian response, disaster risk reduction, holistic community support, and ultimately, accountability toward affected populations.

Finally, meaningful participation of different groups within the displaced community offers a basic step towards making sure that different needs, capacities and expectations of heterogeneous groups within the displaced community are reflected and addressed. Often making up half or more of the entire population in a displaced community, women’s representation in camp governance structures have traditionally been limited and restricted. As such, increasing women’s participation in camp governance structures could enable them to voice their safety concerns and support the identification of responses to mitigate identified GBV risks.