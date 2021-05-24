Women’s and girls’ sexual and reproductive health rights in crisis - Report of the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls (A/HRC/47/38)

Human Rights Council

Forty-seventh session

21 June–9 July 2021

Agenda item 3

Promotion and protection of all human rights, civil,

political, economic, social and cultural rights,

including the right to development

Summary

In the present report, the Working Group on discrimination against women and girls calls for a radical shift in how situations of crisis are identified and addressed, by drawing attention to the non-enjoyment by women and girls of their basic sexual and reproductive health rights as a significant impediment to gender equality, resulting from the persistent failure of States to adequately respect, protect and fulfil those rights. The Working Group examines a number of threats and risks posed to the sexual and reproductive health and autonomy of women and girls, before and during crisis-related events, which are underpinned and exacerbated by various forms of systemic disadvantages and discrimination. It notes promising practices and makes recommendations to address crucial gaps, which will require a radical shift in how crises are managed and addressed from the perspective of women and girls in accordance with their human rights.