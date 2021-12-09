World + 12 more
The Women Peace and Security Index: A new lens on forced displacement
The IRC and the Georgetown Institute for Women Peace and Security's briefing highlights the disadvantages displaced women and girls face in terms of their justice, inclusion and safety and calling for targeted support. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, displaced women generally faced much higher risks than host community women of violence at home, were consistently less likely to be financially included, and often experienced less freedom of movement. Now, the pandemic has only compounded these disadvantages.