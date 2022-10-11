Women, peace, and security and the United Nations Global Focal Point for the Rule of Law

The United Nations Global Focal Point for the Rule of Law (GFP) was established in 2012 by a decision of the Secretary-General to enhance predictability, coherence, accountability, and effectiveness in the United Nations delivery in the rule of law. At headquarters, the Department of Peace Operations and United Nations Development Programme are responsible for co-chairing the GFP.

The GFP includes as partners the Executive Office of the Secretary-General, Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, Development Coordination Office, United Nations Office for Project Services, and UN Women.

In addition, the GFP brings together other United Nations entities working in the rule of law area, including the Team of Experts on Rule of Law and Sexual Violence in Conflict, United Nations Children’s Fund, etc. In the field, the senior United Nations official in country is responsible and accountable for guiding and overseeing United Nations’ rule of law strategies, for resolving political obstacles and for coordinating country support.

This guidance note offers analysis and recommendations to the United Nations system on how to leverage the GFP platform to advance the implementation of the women, peace, and security (WPS) agenda, particularly on issues related to gender justice. The publication highlights the existing and potential value of the GFP as a coordination mechanism for gender-responsive rule of law support, through which the United Nations can more effectively and efficiently promote the implementation of the WPS agenda, including the advancement of gender equality and women’s human rights.