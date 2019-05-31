31 May 2019

Women Deliver Conference: Gender inequality in humanitarian crises, deadly gender divide in Ebola

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 31 May 2019

Vancouver/Geneva, 31 May 2019 – The global head of the world’s largest humanitarian network will highlight the deadly consequences of gender inequality in the wake of disasters and conflicts, during a high-profile plenary session at the Women Deliver Conference.

Elhadj As Sy, the Secretary General of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), will take part in a plenary session entitled The Power of Lift: Stepping up to use power for good, on Wednesday 5 June. He will call for a major shift in power dynamics during humanitarian emergencies by involving more women in leading, planning, and implementing emergency response operations. He will also highlight the work being done by women across the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in humanitarian response.

Mr Sy is available for interviews between 3-5 June 2019. He can also speak on a range of humanitarian issues, including the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where women and girls account for roughly 60 percent of those infected.

Media contacts
For interviews with Mr Sy in Vancouver, please contact:
In Vancouver: Laura Ngô-Fontaine, +41 79 570 4418, laura.ngofontaine@ifrc.org

