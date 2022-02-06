Women and girls who become pregnant as a result of sexual violence in conflict and children born of sexual violence in conflict - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2022/77) [EN/AR/RU/ZH]

I. Introduction

The present report is submitted pursuant to paragraph 18 of Security Council resolution 2467 (2019), in which the Council requested me to report on the specific needs of women and girls who become pregnant as a result of conflict-related sexual violence, and of the children born of such violence, as well as the connected, distinct, sometimes life-threatening risks and harms they face in conflict-affected settings. These harms include physical injuries, psychological trauma, socioeconomic marginalization, statelessness, discrimination, stigma, and legal barriers, all of which impair the realization of women’s and children’s rights and correlate with the outbreak or escalation of conflict. The Council further urged States to recognize in their national legislation the equal rights of all individuals affected by conflict-related sexual violence, including survivors and children born of rape, consistent with their obligations under the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women and the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

War has long been fought through the bodies of women and girls, robbing them of bodily autonomy; yet the experience of survivors who become pregnant and children born of rape came to the fore of public debate only in the 1990s. In Liberia, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Uganda, the former Yugoslavia and elsewhere, parties to armed conflict perpetrated conflict-related sexual violence as part of genocide, “ethnic cleansing”, war crimes and crimes against humanity. Armed groups and forces used rape as a tactic of war to displace and dehumanize communities and forcibly impregnate women and girls. Such strategies, fuelled by entrenched gender inequality in predominantly patriarchal societies, treat children born as a result of conflict-related rape as the next generation of an armed political, ethnic or religious movement. As a result, survivors and children born of rape are often perceived as affiliated with the parties to the conflict, provoking stigma and in some cases abuse, infanticide, abandonment or other grave violations. Tragically, these trends continue to be documented today in conflict-affected settings such as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Myanmar, Nigeria, South Sudan, the Sudan and the Syrian Arab Republic. In some cases, survivors, who may be children themselves, and the children born of such violence have been rendered vulnerable to abduction, recruitment and use by armed groups and forces and to conflict-driven trafficking and sexual exploitation. If left unaddressed, the gendered impacts of violence and marginalization compound over time. These abiding challenges deepen transgenerational grievances and have been shown to undermine social cohesion, which can in turn destabilize peace and development processes, sparking further cycles of violence and revenge.

The present report focuses on recent history, starting in the 1990s, and builds on my annual reports on conflict-related sexual violence presented to the Security Council since 2009, which have consistently documented patterns and trends relating to children born of conflict-related rape. The report describes complex peace, security, human rights, socioeconomic and humanitarian challenges, affecting survivors and children born of conflict-related rape. In accordance with resolution 2467 (2019), the report was prepared by the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict in coordination with the Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict and with relevant United Nations system entities. In July 2018 and February 2020, the Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict signed frameworks of cooperation with the Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women and the Committee on the Rights of the Child, respectively. That collaboration led to a joint statement by the committees, issued on 19 November 2021, outlining States’ obligations under both conventions with respect to survivors who become pregnant as a result of conflict-related rape and children born of such violence, which has informed the report’s analysis and recommendations. A questionnaire guided the collection of qualitative and quantitative information and was completed by 24 United Nations field presences in consultation with national authorities, local civil society organizations, survivors’ networks and international organizations involved in preventing and eliminating gender-based violence and in the provision of child protection services. The report outlines relevant United Nations interventions, with a view to strengthening operational and programmati c approaches in support of these often invisible victims.

In line with my annual reports, the term “conflict-related sexual violence” refers to rape, sexual slavery, forced prostitution, forced pregnancy, forced abortion, enforced sterilization, forced marriage, and any other form of sexual violence of comparable gravity perpetrated against women, men, girls or boys that is directly or indirectly linked to a conflict. This link may be evident in the profile of the perpetrator, who is often affiliated with a State or a non-State armed group, which includes terrorist entities or networks; the profile of the victim, who is frequently an actual or perceived member of a persecuted political, ethnic or religious minority, or targeted on the basis of actual or perceived sexual orientation or gender identity; the climate of impunity, which is generally associated with State collapse; cross-border consequences, such as displacement or trafficking; and/or violations of the provisions of a ceasefire agreement. The term also encompasses trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual violence and/or exploitation, when committed in situations of conflict.