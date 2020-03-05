Women and girls in internal displacement

More than half of the 41 million people worldwide living in internal displacement at the end of 2018 were women and girls. They experience displacement differently from men and boys, and face specific challenges that must be better understood to provide them with the support they need.

This report presents the first global, regional and national estimates of the number of women and girls living in a situation of internal displacement as a result of conflict and violence. Internal displacement situations associated with disasters are also discussed.

The key figures are complemented with an overview of the most commonly reported impacts of displacement on women and girls, drawing on existing literature and original data collection and analysis.