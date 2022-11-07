WMO Provisional State of the Global Climate 2022

Executive Summary

The State of the Global Climate in 2022 is produced on an annual basis, complementing the most recent long assessment cycle provided by the sixth IPCC Assessment Report. This is the provisional version; the full and final report is expected to be published in March 2023. The report provides an authoritative voice on the current state of the climate using key climate indicators and reporting on extreme events and their impacts. Collecting and analysing data from these variables takes time— where 2022 data is not yet available, figures from 2021 are provided.

In 2021, concentrations of the three main greenhouse gases – carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide – continued to reach record highs. The annual increase in methane concentration was the highest on record, which is especially significant given that methane is more than 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere. Real time data from specific locations show levels of the three gases continued to increase in 2022.

The impact of increased concentration of GHG in the atmosphere is first and foremost on global temperatures. Global mean temperature in 2022 is currently estimated to be 1.15 ± 0.13 °C above the pre-industrial (1850-1900) average, likely making the past eight years (2015-2022) the warmest on record. Despite La Niña conditions keeping global temperature low for the second consecutive year, 2022 is still most likely to be 5th or 6th warmest year on record.

Rising global temperatures have impacts on both the sea and on land. Antarctic sea-ice extent reached a record low in February 2022, at almost 1 million km2 below the long-term mean. Meanwhile, the ocean continued to warm in 2021 and is expected to continue to warm well into the future. As the ocean warms, it expands, contributing to global sea level rise. Sea level continued to rise in 2022, reaching record high levels. Since January 2020, global sea level has risen nearly 10mm. Although this may not sound significant, it represents approximately 10% of the overall rise in sea level since satellite measurements began in 1993 in only 2 years, indicating that the rate of rise is speeding up.

As temperatures rise, the continued melting of ice over land around the world is further contributing to accelerating sea level rise. The Greenland Ice Sheet ended with a negative total mass balance for the 26th year in a row. Meanwhile, in Switzerland, 6% of the glacier ice volume was lost between 2021 and 2022, following low winter snowpack, dust coatings from the Sahara and an exceptionally warm summer in Europe. Between 2001 and 2022 the volume of glacier ice in Switzerland decreased from 77 km3 to 49 km3 , a decline of more than a third.

Weather and climate extremes and their induced impacts are also exacerbated by rising global surface and sea temperatures. In East Africa, rainfall has been below average for four consecutive wet seasons, the longest sequence in 40 years. Across the region, under the effects of the drought and other shocks, an estimated 18.4-19.3 million people were facing acute food insecurity. In Pakistan, record breaking rain in July and August led to extensive flooding and approximately 1700 deaths, with 7.9 million people displaced, and 33 million people affected.

Large parts of the northern hemisphere were exceptionally hot and dry in 2022. China had the most extensive and long-lasting heatwave since national records began and the second-driest summer on record. The Yangtze River at Wuhan reached its lowest recorded level for August. The temperature exceeded 40 °C in the United Kingdom for the first time, with a reading of 40.3 °C at Coningsby on 19 July, 1.6 °C above the previous national record. The heat extended as far north as Sweden, where 37.2 °C at Målilla on 21 July was the country’s highest since 1947. Drought conditions were at their most severe in August, when rivers including the Rhine, Loire and Danube fell to critically low levels.

Taken together, these changes to the global climate are undermining the global ability to achieve sustainable development, directly impacting Sustainable Development Goals 1,2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 13, 14 and 15. However, the picture is far from complete. Significant gaps still exist for many key climate parameters, including ocean acidification (SDG 14) and methane emissions (SDG 13). Filling these gaps is essential for understanding the interconnections between climate change and development, and better addressing the disparities of where impacts are being felt, improving adaptation, and urging rapid mitigation.