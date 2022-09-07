WMO El Niño/La Niña Update - August 2022

Current Situation and Outlook

a Niña conditions in the tropical Pacific have persisted and strengthened as trade winds intensified during mid-July to mid-August 2022. It is likely that these conditions will continue at least for the remainder of 2022, becoming the first “triple-dip” La Niña event of the 21stcentury. WMO Global Producing Centres of Long-Range Forecasts predict the continuation of the current La Niña over the next six months, with a 70% chancein September-November2022but gradually decreasing to 55% in December-February 2022/2023. The probability for the return to El Niño–Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions is estimated to be around 30 to 40%, for the same periods, respectively. The chance of El Niño developingis near-zeroinSeptember-Novemberincreasing to very low (around 5%) towards the end of forecast period (December-February2022/2023).National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs) will closely monitor changes in the state of ENSO over the coming months and provide updated outlooks, as needed.