WMO El Niño/La Niña Update (May 2019)

Current Situation and Outlook

Sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific have generally been at borderline to weak El Nino levels since October 2018. However, it was not until February that some atmospheric indicators reacted to these warmer than average sea surface temperatures. WMO Global Producing Centers of Long Range Forecasts predict ocean temperatures to remain close to current levels through the June-August period, but may ease in September-November. Given current conditions and model outlooks, the chance of El Nino during June-August 2019 is estimated at 60-65%, decreasing to 50% from September 2019 onwards. The chance for a strong El Nino during 2019 appears low. National Meteorological and Hydrological Services will continue to closely monitor changes in the state of ENSO over the coming months.

From October to December 2018, sea surface temperatures across the east-central tropical Pacific were at borderline to weak El Nino levels, but the atmosphere did not respond to the warmed sea surface temperatures, indicating little coupling between the ocean and atmosphere. In January 2019, the sea surface temperatures temporarily dropped to a level near or just below the El Nino threshold, and in February the atmosphere finally began to show some El Nino-like patterns, including weakened trade winds in parts of the tropical Pacific and above-average cloudiness and rainfall near the International Date Line. These more El Nino-like atmospheric patterns helped enable the past-central tropical sea surface temperatures to rise again during February 2019, and the continuation of ocean-atmospheric coupling, although weak, has supported the maintenance of weak El Nino-level sea surface temperatures to the present time.

The temperature of waters below the surface of the tropical Pacific, from the west-central Pacific eastward and extending to several to hundred meters below the surface, was above average during much of 2018 and early 2019. However, from April onwards into May the temperature of these waters at depth has cooled considerably. This deeper water often precedes the conditions at the ocean surface. Thus, the currently observed weak El Nino-level sea surface temperatures are likely to continue in the short-term, but if the waters below the surface continue to cool, the El Nino may weaken to borderline or neutral levels in the coming several months. However, if the trade winds weaken again, as they have done periodically over the last four months, an increase in the temperature of the waters below the surface could enable current ocean surface conditions to continue well into the second half of 2019.