02 Sep 2019

WMO El Niño/La Niña Update (August 2019)

Report
from World Meteorological Organization
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
Download PDF (211.55 KB)

Sea surface temperatures in the tropical Pacific, which generally have been at borderline to weak El Niño levels since October 2018, returned to neutral levels in July. Atmospheric indicators also transitioned to neutral during recent months. WMO Global Producing Centers of Long Range Forecasts (GPCs-LRF) indicate that slightly above average sea surface temperatures are most likely for the rest of 2019 and into early 2020, but remaining within ENSO-neutral levels. Given current conditions and model outlooks, the chance of neutral conditions during September-November 2019 is estimated at about 60%, while chances for El Niño and La Niña are about 30% and 10%, respectively. Although neutral conditions are most likely through the December-February 2019-20 season, the chance for a return to El Niño rises slightly to 35%. National Meteorological and Hydrological Services will continue to closely monitor changes in the state of El Niño/Southern Oscillation (ENSO) over the coming months.

In summary:

  • The borderline/weak El Niño conditions of 2018-19 have ended, and the tropical Pacific is currently ENSO-neutral.

  • Model predictions and expert opinion indicate a 60% chance of ENSO-neutral conditions during September-November 2019, while the probability for El Niño is near 30%. For the December-February 2019-20 season, chances for neutral decrease to 55%, and the chance for El Niño increases slightly to 35%.

  • Sea surface temperatures in the east-central Pacific Ocean are most likely to be within 0.1 to 0.5 degrees Celsius above average in the east-central topical Pacific during the next six months.

  • Over the course of the coming six months, there is a slight chance of 10% for the development of La Niña.

The state of ENSO will continue to be carefully monitored. More detailed interpretations of regional climate variability will be generated routinely by the climate forecasting community over the coming months and will be made available through National Meteorological and Hydrological Services.

