27 Jan 2019

Without Borders: Issue 40 January – March 2019 [EN/AR]

Report
from Médecins Sans Frontières
Published on 27 Jan 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.06 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (2.56 MB)Arabic version

Today, we continue to remind the world of forgotten diseases, lives lost and the consequences of lifelong injuries.

In Yemen, we have treated almost 92,000 patients since 2015, while in Gaza, we have provided specialist care to more than 3,000 patients with gunshot wounds as a result of the Great March of Return protests.
Whether through missing limbs or emotional scars, these patients will have to live with lifelong consequences that are often overlooked.

In 2018, we ramped up our response to a little known tropical disease named cutaneous leishmaniasis. While prevalent across the region, the disease is now endemic in Pakistan. Thanks to our strong presence across the country, our four treatment centres have treated around 5,000 people of their physical disfigurements.

And as we respond to those exposed to disease and conflict across the world, we shed light on those who will needlessly lose their lives.

Last month, MSF was forced to terminate migrant rescue operations in the Mediterranean carried out by the Aquarius vessel. This followed a campaign of sustained attacks by EU authorities. Ultimately, this forced interruption of aid means that more people will die, condemning them to drown along the world’s most dangerous migration route.

Attempts to save lives should never be sabotaged and beyond direct medical aid, we will continue to advocate to make sure the voices of our patients are not forgotten.

Thank you for your support,

Mario Stephan
Executive Director
Médecins Sans Frontières UAE

