Winners of the MENA Housing Forum Innovation Awards 2022 unveiled! [EN/AR]

CAIRO (Nov. 22, 2022) — Housing for All Egyptians, by Social Housing and Mortgage Finance Fund from Egypt (Public Policies category), The Housing Monitor by Public Works Studio from Lebanon (Best Practices category) and Recyblock by Zelij Invent from Morocco (ShelterTech category), are the winners of the MENA Housing Forum Innovations Awards 2022.

The Awards are part of the first-ever Middle East and North Africa, or MENA, Housing Forum, which is taking place in Cairo over November 21-23, under the patronage of the Egyptian Ministry of Housing.

The goal of the competition, organized by Habitat for Humanity International with the support of the Hilti Foundation, was to promote and celebrate innovative approaches to improve housing conditions for low-income households at scale. Over 100+ applicants were submitted for review. The finalists, which were invited to the forum to present their initiatives, were judged by a panel of experts, composed of Mona Fawaz (American University in Beirut), Kareem Ibrahim (Takween Integrated Community Development), Laila Iskandar (CID CONSULTING), Bassam Kalka (Catholic Relief Services), Jourdan Yunis (Presidio Investment). The participants of the forum were also invited to vote online for their favorite project.

You can find more information about the finalists and winning projects here: www.menahousingforum.org/innovation-award-finalists

