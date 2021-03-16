Why you should share your data during a pandemic

Emily R Smith, Valerie J Flaherman

Summary box

Prospective meta-analyses and other innovative approaches for pooling data from multiple studies have the potential to expedite the pace at which knowledge is produced, especially for observational or surveillance data.

In working to pool published and unpublished data over the past year, we have encountered resistance to data sharing from scientists accustomed to a more traditional approach.

Common concerns and misunderstandings are that participating in prospective data pooling: (1) might be considered to be (unethical) publication of overlapping data; (2) may render study-specific manuscripts less novel, less prestigious or less appealing to high-impact journals; and (3) it may be unethical to share or analyse data repeatedly while data collection is ongoing.