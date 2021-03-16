World
Why you should share your data during a pandemic
Emily R Smith, Valerie J Flaherman
Summary box
Prospective meta-analyses and other innovative approaches for pooling data from multiple studies have the potential to expedite the pace at which knowledge is produced, especially for observational or surveillance data.
In working to pool published and unpublished data over the past year, we have encountered resistance to data sharing from scientists accustomed to a more traditional approach.
Common concerns and misunderstandings are that participating in prospective data pooling: (1) might be considered to be (unethical) publication of overlapping data; (2) may render study-specific manuscripts less novel, less prestigious or less appealing to high-impact journals; and (3) it may be unethical to share or analyse data repeatedly while data collection is ongoing.
We review the likely source of these concerns and argue there are not any robust reasons to avoid sharing data for appropriately designed, collaborative projects that can advance global health.