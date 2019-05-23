Why protecting civilians in conflict is more important than ever

By Lyndsay Hockin, Senior Humanitarian Policy Advisor

When I hear things like “today two billion people live in countries where development outcomes are deeply affected by fragility, conflict and violence” or “one in every five children live in conflict and are affected by its consequences, unable to enjoy the safe, bright future they deserve” I am not surprised. I am not overwhelmed by the statistics. I am instead reminded of the children and families I worked with in South Sudan last year. Of their hope, and their rights to a brighter future.

Twenty years ago, UN Security Council Resolution 1265 first acknowledged that civilians account for the vast amount of causalities in armed conflicts, and are increasingly targeted by combatants and armed groups to destabilise peace and security. According to the United Nations, one of the greatest threats to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030 is conflict.

As we mark the 20th anniversary of Resolution 1265 and reflect on the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions, which defined the rules of war for combatants and those innocent civilian bystanders, I see a world today where the respect for these international laws is falling. This is a world where it feels like no one is safe - children are targets, their mothers and fathers are targets, as an aid worker I am a target.

We are all responsible for the protection of those caught up in conflict and wars, especially where governments are unwilling or unable to protect their own. This is a basic principle of humanity, of respect for each other as equal human beings.

In World Vision, we seek the protection of civilians because they are innocent bystanders to conflict and violence that is not of their making. We especially seek to protect girls and boys, too young to bear responsibility for the horrors they are forced to experience.

We demand the protection of humanitarian aid workers, people working to provide life-saving assistance to those experiencing the hardships of conflict or fleeing in search of safe refuge, regardless of who they are, where they are from, what they believe, their age, their ability, or the characteristics that define them or for which they identify.

As a humanitarian working for World Vision, I have been confronted with my own responsibility to protect civilians in some of the toughest corners of the world. In South Sudan, Somalia, Afghanistan and other places, alongside incredibly brave national staff, we work together with communities, with families, with children to promote the basic rights of civilians to safety, and to access life-saving assistance in conflict. We act with an imperative of humanity, impartiality, neutrality and independence. We need all to join us, doing their part too in the shared responsibility to protect civilians.

This week, on this 20th anniversary of Resolution 1265, we speak out with 21 of our peer agencies, to remind of these principles. We call for the UN Secretary General and UN Member States to stand with us, to take action, and to be accountable for the protection of all civilians in conflict, especially children.