Why Education Cannot Wait

Education Cannot Wait is the world’s first collaborative effort to transform the delivery of education in emergencies. The fund and its supporters are dedicated to providing safe, free and quality education to crisis-affected children everywhere.

Why Now?

There is no solution to the global humanitarian crisis that does not involve education.

Displaced and with uncertain futures, millions of children are at risk of losing more than their childhoods to these intensifying crises. Without education, we will return to communities, generation after generation, to help the ‘children of the children’ we failed to help in the first place.

Only education has the power to break these cycles of poverty, violence and injustice.

Challenges

Worsening crises are disrupting children’s opportunities to learn for longer periods Roughly 75 million children and youth are already missing out on their education, receiving poor quality schooling or are simply at risk of dropping out of school altogether.

Education is a priority for children and families, but not prioritized in humanitarian action In crisis scenarios, education is often the first service to be suspended and the last to be restored. Its protective and life-saving benefits are continually overlooked. Generations of children are being denied the ability to build better lives for themselves, their families and societies.

We need an extra $8.5 billion annually to deliver education to every child Despite demand for education more than doubling since 2005, funding has only increased by 4%. Longer term, predictable funding is needed to build systems that are fit to respond to today’s world.

The current response is fragmented and lacks the capacity to coordinate efforts The Grand Bargain1 has established global commitment to reforming humanitarian efforts, an important step towards meeting the needs of the most vulnerable. Reforming the provision of education is crucial to restoring opportunity and dignity to those affected by crises.

The Response So Far

Education Cannot Wait is leveraging new resources to address short-term, unpredictable funding and assuring accountability and transparency. This includes engaging the private sector by opening up new pipelines and innovative financing mechanisms.

The fund is generating high-level commitments from both public and private partners to prioritize education in emergencies. These partners are providing the expertise & resources needed to operate at scale in even the most complex of environments.

In addition to generating new funding, the fund is also improving a fragmented system- filling gaps in planning, capacity and coordination. This fund will create a bridge between humanitarian and development silos to protect existing investments and rebuild for the future.

Education Cannot Wait is inspiring global political commitment, encouraging coordinated planning and response, and strengthening the overall capacity of that response.