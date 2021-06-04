REPORT: Judges Must Ensure Meaningful Victim Participation at the ICC

(The Hague, Paris) Today, FIDH launches its report “Whose Court is it? Judicial handbook on victims’ rights at the International Criminal Court”. This handbook takes stock of the judicial implementation of victims’ rights at the ICC as of early 2021 and presents key practical recommendations for Chambers on the role they can, and must, play in ensuring meaningful exercise of victims’ rights. The swearing-in of six new judges in March 2021 is an opportunity for all ICC judges to renew their commitment to upholding the rights of victims throughout Court proceedings and to harmonise their procedural rights.

Based on extensive research and interviews with 18 practitioners and experts, the report highlights that, to render victims’ access to the Court effective, it is paramount that Chambers harmonise their practices to provide legal certainty to victims and practitioners. From early outreach to reparations, judges have both the highest authority and the duty and privilege to ensure that justice is carried out, not just for the victims but with the victims.