WHO's Response to COVID-19: 2022 Mid-Year Report

Situation overview

By the end of July 2022, over 574 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6.3 million deaths had been reported to WHO. Given the latest developments and upon the advice of the Emergency Committee on COVID-19, the virus remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) with Temporary Recommendations being issued by the Committee every three months.

Meeting the strategic objectives to end the global COVID-19 health emergency

As per the 2022 Strategic Preparedness, Readiness and Response Plan (SPRP), WHO has set two strategic objectives to achieve the collective goal of ending the global public health emergency of COVID‑19. The first objective is to reduce and control the incidence of SARS-CoV-2 infections. This is essential for protecting individuals, particularly those at risk of severe disease or occupational exposures to the virus, reducing the probability that future variants will arise, and easing the burden on health systems. The second objective is to prevent, diagnose and treat COVID-19 to reduce mortality, morbidity, and long-term consequences.

These strategic objectives build on the six strategic objectives of the 2021 SPRP. As such, progress and achievements against both strategic plans are summarized in this Mid-Year Report, given the 2021 SPRP covered the period up to March 2022.

To achieve these strategic objectives, working with countries, WHO and partners have continued to advance core components of COVID-19 pandemic preparedness, readiness, and response. With the aim of ending the acute phase of the pandemic by the end of the year, WHO, in collaboration with partners, have supported countries to further strengthen their surveillance systems; ensure more equitable access to tests, treatments, and essential supplies worldwide; make health systems more resilient; and reduce exposure to the disease by empowering and enabling communities.

The first core component – to detect transmission through robust disease surveillance systems, collaborative intelligence, and early warning – has been compounded by a decrease in testing and a scale back in public health and social measures, making it increasingly difficult to assess the impact of variants on transmission, disease characteristics, and the effectiveness of countermeasures. To counter this trend and to strengthen robust surveillance, including genomic surveillance, WHO has supported countries in advancing their detection capacity and transmission control through guidance and training, as well as quality assessments, such as an assessment of laboratory capacities in 130 countries.